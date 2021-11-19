COLUMBUS, Ohio– A local man is sentenced to 22 years in prison for robberies and shooting the victims.

According to the Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel Southern District of Ohio, Keith Jorel Hudson, 36, lured his victims through Facebook Messenger and a dating platform to buy a car and sex.

Hudson pleaded guilty to robbery and discharging a firearm during the robberies.

Both victims were shot when they either tried to escape the area or get a photograph of Hudson. One victim’s hand was hit and the vehicle was disabled because of the shooting. Another victim was shot in the back of the neck. Fortunately, the injury was a flesh wound.