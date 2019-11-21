Fraternity members appear in court to face charges in pledge’s death

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — More fraternity members facing charges related to the alleged hazing death of an Ohio University freshman appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Zachary Herskovits, Cullen Willi McLaughlin and Elijah Robert Wahib appeared in court. All three pleased not guilty and were released on their own recognizance.

They are facing the following charges:

Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two (2) counts of Trafficking in L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree. Scheduled to appear before Judge Patrick J. Lang on November 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. for arraignment.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unspecified misdemeanor. Wahib is scheduled to appear before a judge Nov. 21 for arraignment.





