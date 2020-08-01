Fraternity gets up to “good trouble” in honor of John Lewis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Men around the world, including here in central Ohio, are making some good trouble in honor of late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

The Rho Chi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity held a food drive at New Fellowship Baptist Church in Columbus Saturday, collecting non-perishable food items for the food pantries of Unity Baptist Church and Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church.

Fraternity members said Sigmas actively serve their communities, which is something fellow Sigma Lewis was known for.

“He was just like every other brother, and he did not put himself on any type of pedestal,” said Rho Chi Sigma chapter president Andre Harper. “He was always active in the fraternity, he was always at conclave, always took the time to spend time and talk to young brothers such as myself, and I’ll never, ever forget that.”

Anyone who would like to donate can visit rocksolidsigmas.org for more information.