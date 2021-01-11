Fraternal Order of Police to discuss Adam Coy’s firing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police will be holding a news conference Monday to discuss Adam Coy’s termination from the Columbus Division of Police.

Coy shot and killed Andre’ Hill Dec. 22 while responding to a non-emergency call.

No weapon was found at the scene and Hill had permission to be on the property.

Coy was terminated from the Columbus Division of Police Dec. 28, after a hearing with Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Pettus said in a statement, after the termination was announced.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. You can watch it live here on NBC4i.com and on the NBC4 Facebook page.