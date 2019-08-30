Franklinton residents frustrated by graffiti problems

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Graffiti continues to annoy residents in Franklinton.

Walls, building and bridges are covered with tags.

The Department of Development says they are very much aware of the problem, but the paint may stay up longer than residents would like.

Officials stated the city is in the process of looking for a new contractor to clean it up.

Bradley Price hates seeing it in his neighborhood.

“Looks like someone had a can of spray paint and was just bored,” Price lamented.

It’s a problem the city is very much aware of. Columbus started a graffiti abatement program in 2012 to remove hundreds of tags.

The city’s 311 hotline processes graffiti calls into two categories.

“Right of Ways” which includes streets and sidewalks; the Department of Public Services handles those cases. The Department of Development handles graffiti on occupied structures-on businesses, fences and gates, bridges and walls.

The tags currently in your neighborhood could be up for a while. The department is in the process of hiring a new contractor to abate graffiti. Until a contractor is in place, crews will not be removing graffiti.

“They got so many city employees they should be able to fix it,” said Price.

The city hopes to have a contractor on board in the very near future.

Officials say they’ve seen less 311 complaints calls now compared to previous years. However, that still doesn’t mean that the number of tags popping up are any less than before.