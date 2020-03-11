Franklinton Prepatory Academy’s Steel Band using teamwork for a unique sound

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklinton Preparatory Academy’s Steel Band started five years ago with just three instruments. Now, they have grown and performed all over Ohio.

They will be heading to their second annual international competition in May.

“I had literally never seen anything like this before,” explained student, Briannah Edwards.

Steel Drums are hard to come by in Central Ohio. Only a few schools have bands that play this type of music and these instruments. But this genre of music is becoming extremely popular across the U.S.

Sam McCoy started teaching steel drums a decade ago and now he’s brought it to the students at Franklinton Preparatory Academy.

“We’re trying to connect the cultures from Trinidad and what’s going on here on the west side because there are a lot of similarities between Trinidad and what our kids are facing sometimes here on the west side,” noted McCoy.

Sam tells us that the skills they learn in the band not only give them confidence but allow them to express themselves in so many ways.

They use problem solving, teamwork and focus to create beautiful music with a unique sound that surely makes us all want to take a little vacation to the islands.