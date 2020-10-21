Franklin Township shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a double shooting in Franklin Township overnight that left one person dead.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:30 p.m., deputies were called to Franshire West, near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road, on the report of a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead, another was taken to an area hospital.

Deputies continue to investigate.