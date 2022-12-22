COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago.

At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took Crowder to Grand Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

Nearly a year-and-a-half later police have arrested 37-year-old Phillip Calloway Jr., who was identified as the suspect in the shooting of Crowder. Calloway, who was charged with murder, was arrested without incident on Dec. 20 and is being held in the Franklin County Jail, where he awaits a preliminary hearing on Dec. 30.

Information on the circumstances that led to Calloway’s arrest is currently available.