Live Now
Colleen Marshall, Dr. Mysheika Roberts and Stephanie Hightower discuss coronavirus racial disparities

Franklin Park Conservatory launches virtual biotic tour

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –- Franklin Park Conservatory launched a virtual experience tour on Wednesday.

The Conservatory, like many Columbus attractions, is closed during Ohio’s stay-at-home order and want to still connect with the community.

You can view colorful plants and gardens on the Conservatory’s social media channels.

The Conservatory says the outside exhibitions will remain open to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools