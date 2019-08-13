Franklin man charged after police say he dumped 13 ounces of meth during pursuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin man is facing felony drug charges after police said he attempted to throw more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine out of his car during a pursuit.

Jason Cundiff

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2011 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Jason A. Cundiff, 36. Cundiff was stopped for following too close and a license plate light violation on I-75 the night of Aug. 6 in Warren County.

When troopers approached the vehicle, the suspect drove off and a short pursuit began, police said.

Police allegedly saw Cundiff throw a bag out of the window of the car. A short time later, Cundiff voluntarily stopped and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the bag contained 369 grams — just over 13 ounces — of methamphetamines worth approximately $37,269.

Cundiff is charged with possession of and trafficking in a controlled substance, both first-degree felonies; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and failure to comply with law enforcement, a first-degree misdemeanor.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.