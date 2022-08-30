COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday evening in southwest Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities state that the woman was found on the side of the road just south of Brown Road near US-62 just after 8:30 p.m. FCSO states she was hit by a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene as the woman was taken by Columbus Fire medics to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation.