COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weekly test of Franklin County’s tornado sirens is canceled this week due to the threat of severe weather.

Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security (FCEM&HS) said it is suspending the 12 p.m. test of the Franklin County Outdoor Warning Siren System for Wednesday.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for storms to arrive in the afternoon, with heavy rain and damaging winds possible, although the region is under a low chance for tornadoes.

FCEM&HS said it is canceling the test in order to prevent confusion, and if residents do hear sirens, it is because a tornado warning has been issued, and residents should take shelter as soon as possible.