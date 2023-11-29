COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person who was injured Saturday afternoon in a crash that involved a stolen Kia has died.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one person was driving a stolen Kia Optima north on Hilliard Rome Road just after 1:35 p.m. on Saturday. The driver of the Kia ran the stop sign at the intersection of Beacon Hill Road and crashed into a Honda Civic.

Both cars stopped in the yard on the northwest corner of the intersection after the crash. The driver of the Honda was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, with the sheriff’s office announcing Wednesday morning that they had since died. The four occupants of the Kia were taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the victim killed in the crash, but said it is continuing to investigate.