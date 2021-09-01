Verifying sex offenders addresses, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office knocks on doors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has finished its annual sweep to see if the county’s registered sex offenders are in compliance with the court’s orders and living where they are registered.

The multi-day effort, which began Monday, is called “Operation Verify.”

According to Chief Deputy Rick Minerd, several law enforcement teams will visit 1,700 addresses by the end of the operation.

“The goal is ideally we have 100% compliance, but we know that some of these folks won’t be compliant and so we’ll identify those and then afterward go back and do a warrant sweep for those that are found to be non-compliant,” Minerd said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in the first two days of the operation, there were 1,091 door knocks. Of those visits, 381 offenders were verified to be living at their registered addresses, while 710 were not verified. Deputies will circle back to see if those offenders are living at the addresses on file.

Both Minerd and Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said that while “Operation Verify” is an annual event, deputies do check for sex-offender compliance year-round.

“We do it all year long, but once a year, annually, we actually go out to all of them,” Baldwin said.

For a link to the state’s sex offender registry, click here.

