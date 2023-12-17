JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in an early morning crash in Jackson Township Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 12:24 a.m. near State Route 104 and Hibbs Road.

A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north on SR104 when it crossed over the center line, the sheriff’s office said. The Jeep hit a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 in the vehicle’s rear driver’s side and continued down the southbound lane, hitting a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, while the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Grant in serious but stable condition. The driver and a passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Information about what, if any, charges will be filed has not been released by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the crash.