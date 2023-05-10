COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night near a southwest Columbus neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. at the 730 block of Harrisburg Pike near the South Hilltop neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found two people who were shot.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center and are in stable condition, per the FCSO. No suspect information is available at this time as Harrisburg Pike in the area is currently closed by law enforcement.