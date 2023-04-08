COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire Saturday morning in Madison Township.

A spokesperson with the Madison Township Fire Department confirmed to NBC4 that a man and a woman were pronounced dead in a house fire at 5015 Fullerton Drive. Fire crews were sent to the house just before 7:45 a.m.

NBC4 learned that the Columbus Division of Fire is assisting the Madison Township department. Madison Township police state the road is closed between Bonita and Armada Roads. No further information is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Follow NBC4 for the latest updates as we learn more.

