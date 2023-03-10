BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died after a Friday afternoon car crash in Blacklick.

Officers responded to Fox Chase Drive and the 7000 block of Havens Corners Road at 2:22 p.m. on Friday after getting a report of a crash, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. A grey 2007 Chevy Impala and a white 2019 Chevy Trax were driving on Havens Corners Road when they collided head-on. Authorities said the Impala was driving above the speed limit and crossed into the Trax’s lane of travel.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:37 p.m., while a passenger was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m. The driver of the Trax was also transported to Mount Carmel East and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identities of the people who died, but asked anyone with information on the case to call 614-525-6113.