COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation spanning nearly four months resulted in the arrest of two people and the confiscation of several guns and drugs during two Franklin County search warrants.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, starting in August, detectives began covert operations focusing on the distribution of drugs by Michael Redman.

On Thursday, SWAT teams executed search warrants on two locations: 1539 Covina Drive and 356 S. Highland Avenue, both in Columbus.

During the search, deputies seized:

125 grams of Crack-Cocaine

450 grams of Cocaine

450 hydrocodone pills

11 firearms including two revolvers, seven semi-automatic handguns, two long-guns, 15 magazines, one extended high-capacity magazine, 2000 multi-caliber rounds

Over $42,000 in drug proceeds

FCSO Detectives arrested Michael Redman, 33, and Glorivette Rodrigues Sandova, 24, on charges including Possession of Drugs and Weapons Under Disability with other charges expected.