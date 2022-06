COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate missing 17-year-old twin girls last seen in May.

Amity Forgy and her twin sister Berlyn Forgy were last seen May 5 at their residence in Clinton Township near Morse Road. Authorities believe the girls may now be in the Dayton area.

Amity is 5’3″ and weighs 190 pounds. Berlyn is 5’3″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.