COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near an elementary school in west Columbus.

Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, with the South-Western City Schools, was closed Monday as a precaution because of a SWAT situation that happened earlier in the morning in the area of Darbyhurst Road and Amesbury Way.

Deputies were on the scene for several hours after a suspect in a domestic situation refused to leave a home, however, deputies say the suspect is now in custody. No other information was available.