COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Perry is accused of shooting Amara Jones, 24, inside a car in the Sunbury Plaza shopping center on Jan. 10. Jones was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After hours on the run, Perry was arrested in Concord, North Carolina, in the early morning hours of Jan. 11. Court records state Perry called his mother and 911, allegedly admitting to shooting Jones.

Perry is facing two counts of murder with firearm specifications, and one count each of improper handling of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He is expected to enter a plea on those charges during Monday’s hearing.

Perry is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.