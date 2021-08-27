Suicide deaths down in Franklin County, consistent with national figures

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office reports a decline in deaths by suicide, both nationally and in the county.

A report released Friday says Franklin County saw a 5.26% decrease in suicides from 2019 to 2020, while the rate has decreased by 5.6% in the United States.

Among the coroner’s findings in Franklin County:

  • 78% of suicide deaths occurred in males, while 22% occurred in females.
  • The highest percentage of total suicide deaths was in those 65 and older.
  • The decedent’s residence was the most common location of suicide.
  • The highest number of deaths were reported in January 2020, with the next highest month identified as March, the start of the pandemic in Ohio.

Download the coroner’s report here.

Download

For information on suicide prevention and efforts being made in Ohio and Franklin County, email Michelle Vargas at the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Coalition or Tony Coder at the Ohio Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Afghan War veteran reacts to attacks

Community members discuss safety

WATCH: Suspect breaks into garage and steals equipment

Gas leak leads to evacuations

Man robbed on bike trail

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

More Local News