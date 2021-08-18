Storm-damaged properties could be eligible for tax break in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County’s auditor is reminding home and business owners they could be eligible for a tax break in light of recent damaging storms.

Michael Stinziano made the announcement Wednesday via a press release on this week’s high rain and flooding across central Ohio.

According to the release, state law gives county auditors the authority to reduce real estate values for properties that have been damaged or destroyed by storms. This could result in lower real estate taxes until the property is restored.

“I encourage anyone whose property suffers structural damage to take advantage of the opportunity to seek potential tax relief,” Stinziano said.

The application deadline for property damage that has occurred since Jan. 1, 2021 is Dec. 31, 2021.

Additional information is available by calling the Franklin County Auditor’s office at 614-525-HOME or emailing AuditorStinziano@franklincountyohio.gov.