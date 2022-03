FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that State Route 104 will be shut down for several hours on Tuesday.

FCSO said in a tweet that State Route 104 is closed between the Southern Point subdivision and Heiner Road in south Franklin County.

The reason for the closure is due to multiple wires and a pole being down, per FCSO.

The office recommends motorists avoid the area and find an alternate route.