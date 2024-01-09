COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A school principal and nurse from South-Western City Schools are on administrative leave after alleged improper conduct with a student.

The district confirmed Tuesday it recently became aware of an incident involving the principal and nurse that led to an investigation. The findings concluded they allegedly violated the code of conduct after an improper medical inspection of a 5-year-old.

On Nov. 14, both employees were placed on administrative leave with the school district bringing in a substitute administrator in December for an extended period. On Monday, the board of education voted 80% in favor of considering the termination of the principal while the nurse remains on administrative leave.

With the vote, a due process can begin where the employee considered for termination can have a hearing before a final decision is made.