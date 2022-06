COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people died Monday from drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said.

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said the drugs tied to the fatal overdoses are not yet known, but that “fentanyl has been in the majority of overdose deaths in Franklin County for the last few years.”

Ortiz added it is important for users to never use drugs alone, to have naloxone on hand, and to test their drugs with fentanyl test strips.