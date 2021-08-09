Should I wear a mask in central Ohio? Franklin, Delaware counties show high transmission of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County joined a growing list of central Ohio counties for having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Franklin County was moved from orange to red Monday.

High, or red, is the highest of four levels of transmission. For any county with substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends all people, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask in indoor public settings.

The CDC moved Delaware and Pickaway counties from orange (substantial transmission) to red on Friday.

In addition to Franklin County, these central Ohio counties have high transmission:

Crawford

Delaware

Fairfield

Knox

Marion

Morrow

Pickaway

These central Ohio counties have substantial transmission:

Coshocton

Guernsey

Fayette

Hardin

Hocking

Licking

Madison

Muskingum

Perry

Pike

Ross

Union

The CDC updates the level of transmission daily.