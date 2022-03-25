FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting near Rickenbacker Airport that left a teenager in critical condition.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on Spruce Drive, around 1 a.m., Friday, and left the teen victim in “extremely” critical condition.

Investigators say there are three suspects in custody, including one who may have helped the victim to the hospital. An exact age on the victim or the suspects was not given.

The shooting remains under investigation.