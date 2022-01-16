COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Crews across central Ohio are ready for the first significant winter storm of the year, vowing to be out as long as it takes to clear the roads.

I-670 is one of many roads the Ohio Department of Transportation pretreated leading up to Sunday’s storm.

ODOT crews began pretreating the roads with the salt and water mixture Thursday, and trucks loaded up in the department’s Westerville garage Sunday.

The plan is to have ODOT crews working on the interstates, state routes, and U.S. routes throughout central Ohio, with drivers working throughout the night.

However, like many other industries, ODOT is seeing a driver shortage, which the department said could result in a longer clear time for some routes.

“One plow route takes anywhere from 90 to 120 minutes,” said ODOT spokesperson Brooke Ebersole. “When we didn’t have this driver shortage, one plow driver was assigned one route. Now because we are facing this significant deficit, one driver is taking two, sometimes even three routes.”

As a result of the driver shortage, Ebersole is asking drivers to remain patient as crews do their best to tackle the roads.

The city of Columbus will have more than 40 drivers ready to tackle the city’s streets Sunday night.