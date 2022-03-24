PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is injured after a shooting in Prairie Township Thursday, the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office said.

Deputies are investigating the shooting, which occurred on the 200 block of Mix Avenue in Prairie Township Thursday, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The victim is in critical condition but stable, the sheriff’s office said, and was transported to a hospital by medics.

Deputies continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 614-525-3351.