Man arrested in West Virginia in connection with fatal shooting at Franklinton bar in July

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials in West Virginia have arrested a man wanted in connection with a July homicide at a Franklinton bar.

Clyde Thomas Littlefield, 21, was arrested by West Virginia law enforcement Tuesday evening in Morgantown. Littlefield is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Edward Hunter on July 1 at a bar in the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue.

According to WBOY in Clarksburg, W.Va., Littlefield was staying in the 60 block of Jones Avenue in Morgantown when he was identified and arrested by Deputy U.S. Marshals.

“Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed,” said Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia Terry Moore. “This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest.”