COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Getting that friend sometimes has four legs. “Pablo” has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for more than six months. This neutered 1-year-old enjoys walks on a leash and when treats are involved, he’s willing to learn commands to sit and lie down.

“Pablo” was recently featured on the social media platform TikTok as a painter. Scan the picture QR code below to watch how trainers encouraged his painting.

If you look closely at the top center of the picture in the sky-blue paint, you may be able to see what appears to be a puppy smiling with an eye closed. This would pretty much represent the character of this Picasso wannabe.

Pablo’s puppy painting. By scanning the QR code with your device, you will be redirected to the social media site TikTok to see how Pablo painted the picture.

On his web page, the shelter describes him as a dog that is there to please you.

“Pablo is that friend who never stops smiling, the one who makes others feel included and is always there when you need a pick me up!”

To get “Pablo” or any other dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days, you only need $18.

If you enjoy cuddling on the couch and watching classic NBC Must See TV, you’ll love this descriptor:

The only thing Pablo loves more than snuggling is curling up on a soft and fluffy rug by your feet while binge-watching FRIENDS (again & again!) Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center

Pablo Date In Shelter: 11/19/2021

Age: 1 Year 3 Months 2 Weeks

Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix

Weight: 46 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color:

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

OK with Dogs

Shelter Favorite

Recommend Kids 8+

Romeo Date In Shelter: 5/31/2022

Age: 4 Years (approx)

Breed: Mastiff Mix

Weight: 112 lbs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color:

Sex: Male

Housebroken

Margo Date In Shelter: 5/30/2022

Age: 1 Year

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 46 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Black

Sex: Female

Busy Bee

Petey Date In Shelter: 3/21/2022

Age: 2 Years 2 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull

Weight: 49.2 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brindle Sex: Neutered Male

Busy Bee

Beana Date In Shelter: 5/6/2022

Age: 6 Years 10 Months 3 Weeks (approx.)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 48 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Spayed Female

Shelter

Favorite

Busy Bee

Goofball

No Cats