COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Getting that friend sometimes has four legs. “Pablo” has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center for more than six months. This neutered 1-year-old enjoys walks on a leash and when treats are involved, he’s willing to learn commands to sit and lie down.
“Pablo” was recently featured on the social media platform TikTok as a painter. Scan the picture QR code below to watch how trainers encouraged his painting.
If you look closely at the top center of the picture in the sky-blue paint, you may be able to see what appears to be a puppy smiling with an eye closed. This would pretty much represent the character of this Picasso wannabe.
On his web page, the shelter describes him as a dog that is there to please you.
“Pablo is that friend who never stops smiling, the one who makes others feel included and is always there when you need a pick me up!”
To get “Pablo” or any other dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days, you only need $18.
If you enjoy cuddling on the couch and watching classic NBC Must See TV, you’ll love this descriptor:
The only thing Pablo loves more than snuggling is curling up on a soft and fluffy rug by your feet while binge-watching FRIENDS (again & again!)Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
Pablo
Date In Shelter: 11/19/2021
Age: 1 Year 3 Months 2 Weeks
Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix
Weight: 46 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color:
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Shelter Favorite
Recommend Kids 8+
Romeo
Date In Shelter: 5/31/2022
Age: 4 Years (approx)
Breed: Mastiff Mix
Weight: 112 lbs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color:
Sex: Male
Housebroken
Margo
Date In Shelter: 5/30/2022
Age: 1 Year
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 46 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Sex: Female
Busy Bee
Petey
Date In Shelter: 3/21/2022
Age: 2 Years 2 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull
Weight: 49.2 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brindle
Sex: Neutered Male
Busy Bee
Beana
Date In Shelter: 5/6/2022
Age: 6 Years 10 Months 3 Weeks (approx.)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 48 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Spayed Female
Shelter
Favorite
Busy Bee
Goofball
No Cats