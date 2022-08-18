COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven by trooper Thomas Bee, the OSHP said in a news release.

Warsame then hit a Chevrolet pick-up truck owned by Griffin Pavement, according to the OSHP. Bee, who was working a construction detail at the time of the crash, was taken to Saint Ann’s Hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The OSHP said Warsame, who appeared to be drunk, was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. Warsame reportedly refused to take a sobriety test and was in custody at the Franklin County Jail as of Thursday morning.