WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police and Ohio Department of Natural Resources crews are still searching for one man after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon in the Hoover Reservoir.

According to a spokesperson from ODNR, two men were on a boat in the reservoir, which is northeast of Columbus, and capsized just after 2 p.m. on Saturday while the area experienced high wind speeds.

ODNR crews rescued one of the men before suspending its rescue efforts on Saturday because of dangerous high wind speeds. The other man is still missing with crews out on Sunday continuing their search.

No further information is available at this time.