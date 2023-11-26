COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and another person is injured after a two-car crash Sunday morning in southeast Franklin County near Blacklick.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2004 Honda Accord was speeding west on Chatterton Road while a 2018 Honda Pilot was turning east on to Chatterton Road from Fleet Drive. The Accord hit the pilot in the side, causing the Pilot to roll and hit a fence before stopping on the sidewalk on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the Pilot was ejected from her car due to the crash. She was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:11 p.m.

The driver of the Accord, who the sheriff’s office said was trapped inside the vehicle, was freed and taken to Mount Carmel East in serious condition.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash has shut down Chatterton Road around Dunloe Road in both directions.

The crash remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with any information to call 614-525-6113,