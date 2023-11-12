COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday morning after hitting a deer and crashing through a fence in southwest Franklin County.

The sheriff’s office said that just after 9 a.m., the victim was driving a Honda Accord north on Darby Creek Drive south of West Broad Street in Prairie Township. The driver hit a deer on the road which caused the car to go off the road and hit a utility pole. After hitting the pole, the car crashed through a fence and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, per the sheriff’s office. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.