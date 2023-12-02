COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was killed after a three vehicle crash Friday evening in Jackson Township in southern Franklin County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a GMC Yukon was driving east on Interstate 270 just before 11 p.m. at a high rate of speed. In front of the GMC was a Kenworth tractor trailer that was attempting to pull over because of engine trouble at the turn around on I-270 west of I-71.

The GMC hit the back of the trailer the Kenworth was towing, spun after the impact and then hit a Freightliner truck. The truck came to a rest in a ditch off the south side of the road. Behind the truck were two Honda Civics that swerved off the road to avoid the crash.

Law enforcement and medics arrived and pronounced the driver of the GMC dead at 11:05 p.m. All other drivers involved in the crash were not injured as the FCSO continues its investigation.