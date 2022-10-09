JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving south on SR 104 when it lost control and left the road. The driver then overcorrected, hitting a 2021 Subaru Forester and a 2003 Ford Explore on the other side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Dodge Stealth was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to local hospitals. They were all listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identities of those involved.

Jackson Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash and asks anyone with any information to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.