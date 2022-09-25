HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was going east on Bashaw Drive near Mexico Avenue when they drove off the road, hit a fire hydrant, and then crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken by medics to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition while a passenger was pronounced dead at St. Ann’s Hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.