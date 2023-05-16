COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in southern Franklin County.

According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a crash near south Columbus on Interstate 71 South at the Interstate 270 exit has resulted in at least one fatality. The FCSO says the Ohio Department of Transportation is assisting them in shutting down the roadway, causing a heavy congestion of traffic.

No further information on the crash is known at this time.

Interstate 71 South is closed after a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 2023. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

