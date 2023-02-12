COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in that car, was treated at the scene while the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital.

The passenger of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead before 3:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. No further information is known at this time as FCSO continues to investigate the crash.