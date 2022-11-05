PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought on New Albany-Condit Road when the car lost control and drove off the west side of the road. The driver overcorrected, crossing the road and hitting a tree on the east side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on the victim’s identity.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the office at 614-525-6113.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New Albany police department and Plain Township EMS.