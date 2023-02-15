JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in southern Franklin County Wednesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 6:46 p.m. on Big Run South Road north of Demorest Road in Jackson Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed north on Big Run South Road when it hit a 2020 Buick Encore that was backing out of a driveway. The impact of the collision was enough to spin the Encore 180 degrees into a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release the driver’s name.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113.