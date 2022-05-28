MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash late Friday evening in Mifflin Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin stated in a release the crash happened around 11:40pm when a tractor-trailer was exiting I-670 west onto Stelzer Road.

The tractor-trailer crossed left across the westside berm and into the wood line off the roadway, per FCSO.

FCSO says that when deputies and medical personnel arrived, the driver exited the vehicle and collapsed.

The driver was transported to OSU East Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:10am Saturday.

FCSO continues to investigate the crash.