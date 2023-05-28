FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after the three-wheel vehicle they were in lost control in Franklin Township Sunday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on the 100 block of Phillipi Road at approximately 5:48 p.m.

A 2018 Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled vehicle was driving north on Phillipi Road after leaving a nearby restaurant. The driver of the Polaris lost control, hitting a 2009 Honda Pilot that was driving south on Phillipi Road, the sheriff’s office said. The Polaris continued northbound, losing its front driver’s side tire and veering to the left.

The sheriff’s office said the Polaris then hit two cars parked in the lot of Kellie Auto Sales, driving up the hood of one of them.

Both the driver and a passenger in the Polaris were taken to local hospitals. The driver was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m., while the passenger is listed in critical condition.

The people inside the Honda Pilot were not injured.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and asks anyone with any information to call the office’s crash investigation unit at 614-525-6113.