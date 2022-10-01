COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway to the left.

The cruiser struck a guardrail, causing the engine to be fully separated from the vehicle. After hitting the guardrail, the Chrysler went back on the road and was struck by a Mercedes, per FCSO.

The two vehicles were then stuck together on the right side of the roadway before a Ford on US 33 hit the cruiser’s engine that was sitting on the road.

Emergency personnel arrived and transported the driver of the Chrysler to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition. FCSO states the people in the Mercedes and Ford only had minor injuries. The crash forced the closure of the roadway for several hours overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the crash continues.