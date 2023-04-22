COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in east Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County sheriff’s office, one person was hit by a car just before 2:45 a.m. neat the intersection of Johnstown Road and Stelzer Road in Mifflin Township. When deputies arrived, they found the victim laying in the middle of the road. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is in critical condition.

FCSO states the car that hit the pedestrian did not remain at the scene after colliding with the victim. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 614-525-6113.