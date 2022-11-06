COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a car crash Saturday evening in the northern portion of Franklin County, per the sheriff’s office.

FCSO states that just after 11 p.m., someone driving a silver Cadillac ATS south on Interstate 270 in Blendon Township lost control, went off the road and crashed into a cable barrier.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, who was taken by a Westerville medic to a hospital in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time.