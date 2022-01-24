COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were among the 109 law enforcement agencies part of a $4.7 million grant to fund new and existing body-camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.

Part of the larger $10 million Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program launched by the state in February 2021, DeWine’s office announced the allocation will help 49 law enforcement agencies across the state establish brand new body-camera programs and assist the remaining 60 in expanding theirs.

The grant will assist the receiving law enforcement agencies in purchasing about 1,700 body cameras, computer equipment, and other technologies, a news release from DeWine said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which is set to receive $75,959 to implement a body-camera program, is joined by six police departments throughout Franklin County — including Hilliard police, which will take the largest chunk of the grant, $232,000, to establish its program.

“Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing,” DeWine said. “With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public.”

About two-thirds of law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio, which are not required to implement body-worn camera programs, have yet to provide their officers with cameras, largely due to the cost.

One of last year’s grant beneficiaries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, launched its body camera rollout in November with the aim of purchasing a total of 1,550 body cameras and 1,221 in-car systems by May.

Although some qualifying law enforcement agencies which applied for the grant did not receive funding, DeWine’s office said that those agencies will likely be awarded funding in future grants.

“This is just the start of many new ways we’ll be helping law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and innovative programs to fight crime and protect the public,” DeWine said.

Here are area law enforcement agencies and how much each received:

Blendon Township police: $62,355

Franklin County sheriff: $75,959

Whitehall police: $58,830

Village of Obetz: $46,675

Hilliard police: $232,200

Grove City police: $58,976

Upper Arlington police: $19,224

Newark police: $96,058

Bellefontaine police: $79,650

Logan County sheriff: $46,206

Marion police: $93,092

The complete list of agencies receiving grants is available at this link.